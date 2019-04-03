Dr. James Oliver Willie peacefully departed his earthly home on March 29, 2019. His lifeâ€™s journey began January 31,1924 in Jones County, NC to the late James O. Willie and Beulah Barber. His elementary education began at Johnson County Training School in Smithfield, NC. He then attended Johnson C. Smith University, Charlotte, NC where he received his BS degree. His degree in medicine was from Meharry Medical College. Dr. Willie interned at Kansas City General Hospital in MO, and completed Residencies at Lincoln Hospital, Durham, NC and Wayne State University Detroit, MI in OB/GYN.Upon completion of his Residencies, he established his practice in OB/GYN in Norfolk, VA. In 1959, Dr. Willie became the first Black Board Certified of the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology in VA.During his career, he served on staff at Norfolk Community, Norfolk General, Leigh Memorial, DePaul, and Portsmouth General Hospitals. He continued a successful practice for over 40 years until his retirement in 1997.His professional affiliations included, Fellow of American College of OB/GYN, National Medical Association, Norfolk Academy of Medicine, Old Dominion Medical Society, Virginia Medical Society, Norfolk Medical Society, Southern Medical Association, former member of the executive and admissions committee of the Department of OB/GYN, EVMS, Virginia OB/GYN Society and Co-founder of the Hampton Roads Urban League.Dr. Willie was a Lifetime member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Beta Kappa Chi Honor Society, Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Beta Lambda Bouleâ€™, The National Association of Guardsmen, Norfolk Chapter, H-M Club of America, the Eureka Club, Portsmouth, VA and L.D. Britt Scholarship committee.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Coleman Willie, his brother, Earl and sister, Martha.He leaves to cherish his memory; a brother, Charles (TX); a cherished friend, Joan Edwards (Portsmouth, VA); a devoted nephew, George â€œRickyâ€ Carter, III (TX); a devoted niece, Dr. Marla Coleman Holloway (GA); a devoted Godson, Dr. James Holley, IV (Suffolk, VA); a dedicated friend, Gregory White (Portsmouth, VA) and a host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, cousins and many friends.The wake service will be held from 6:00pm - 8:00pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 and will include homage to him by the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Beta Lambda Bouleâ€™ and The Norfolk Guardsmen at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel, 5605 Portsmouth Blvd, Portsmouth, VA. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA. Private entombment, Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, Chesapeake, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary