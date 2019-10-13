The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove Baptist Church
5910 West Norfolk Road
Portsmouth, VA
View Map
James Outlaw
James Melvin Outlaw from Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 86 years of age. He was born in Norfolk the son of James C. and Maybell L. Outlaw. James graduated from high school and later married his high school sweetheart, Minnie L. Outlaw in June of 1954. They were married for 49 years with one daughter, Annette Parker. During the union, he spent 2 years in the United States Army as a Private First Class and later employed at Grand Furniture in Norfolk, Virginia as a Delivery Driver and later on to shipping and receiving for 46 years until his retirement in 2018. James was a loving and caring family man and a loyal Redskins fan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie L. Outlaw; mother, Maybell L. Outlaw; father, James C. Outlaw and brother, Maurice Outlaw. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Annette Parker (Curtis); one sister, Mary McCarty; two brothers, Charles Outlaw and Frederick Outlaw; one niece, A'Daye Foster; two nephews, Dario Outlaw (Jeanette) and Mario McCarty (Bianca); grandnieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Homegoing services will be held at 11:00am, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Grove Baptist Church, 5910 West Norfolk Road, Portsmouth, VA 23703. Viewing will be held, 4pm -8pm, Monday, October 14, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019
