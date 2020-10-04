1/1
James P. Barton Jr.
James (Jim) Preston Barton, Jr., born July 10, 1932 in Maryland, a long-time resident of Virginia Beach, he passed peacefully in his home leaving behind his beloved wife, June Ellen Barton, son Robert Hunter Barton, his wife Vicki and children Dustin Robert and Bailey Rose (Trammel) of Alabama; son Bruce Preston Barton, his wife Gail and children Bradford Preston and Elizabeth Gail; daughter Julie Marie Barton Lester Hinkebein, her husband Jim and her children Logan James Lester (deceased) and Nicholas John Lester and three great-grandchildren. Jim Barton served his country and communities his entire life as a Virginia Beach lifeguard in his youth, by serving in the US Army, as a patrolman in the Virginia Beach Police Department, during an 21-year long career in the Virginia State Park system and as a security guard for the City of Virginia Beach Schools. A devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, his life revolved around friends and family--he will be remembered and missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vacremationsociety.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 4, 2020.
