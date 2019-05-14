Home

On Monday, April 22, 2019, James P. McKane III, husband and father, passed away. James retired from the United States Navy after serving more than 20 years with honor and distinction. He will be forever remembered by his wife Maria of 47 years and sons, James and his wife Ann, Hugh, and Joseph. He will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Solana, Emry, Aiden, Alexis, Ashton, Jackson, and Liam. Like the cowboy movies he loved, heâ€™s resting at the campfire and enjoying the sunset.A Memorial Service will be celebrated in memory of James on Saturday May 18, at 11:00 a.m., at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 6400 Newport Ave, Norfolk, VA 23505, with Deacon Keith Fournier, Sr. presiding. He will be buried at sea with honors by the United States Navy.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 14, 2019
