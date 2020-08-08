On August 5th, our beloved father, husband, and friend, James Quinton Smith Jr (65), fell asleep in death. Known to his family as "Billy" and friends as "Smitty", he was born in Norfolk, Virginia on May 11th, 1955. He attended Fontaine Maury High school, class of 1973. James joined the United States Marine Corps in January of 1974. He is survived by his wife of twenty-two years: Wanda, his mother: Marie, his three sons: Jamel, Jarreth, and Rashad, and his step-daughters: Tenesha and DeShara. His viewing will be held at PG Thomasson Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 12th from 11 am- 7 pm.