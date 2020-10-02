CHESAPEAKE - James Raymond Allison, 72, of the 2700 block of Conrad Ave. passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1948 in Pulaski, VA to Ethel Allison Marceau and the late Ernest R. Allison. Jimmy retired as a superintendent in the parks and recreation dept. for the City of Portsmouth; and was a member of Moose Lodge #898 in Portsmouth. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step father, John Marceau.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, James "Brandon" Allison and his girlfriend Alexandra; four sisters, Susan Jones and husband Ron, Linda Zelie and husband Joe, Judy Lassiter and husband Calvin and Sandra Frye; a brother, Michael Allison; and a host of extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6 - 7 PM.
