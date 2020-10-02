1/
James R. Allison
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHESAPEAKE - James Raymond Allison, 72, of the 2700 block of Conrad Ave. passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on July 24, 1948 in Pulaski, VA to Ethel Allison Marceau and the late Ernest R. Allison. Jimmy retired as a superintendent in the parks and recreation dept. for the City of Portsmouth; and was a member of Moose Lodge #898 in Portsmouth. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step father, John Marceau.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, James "Brandon" Allison and his girlfriend Alexandra; four sisters, Susan Jones and husband Ron, Linda Zelie and husband Joe, Judy Lassiter and husband Calvin and Sandra Frye; a brother, Michael Allison; and a host of extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6 - 7 PM.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved