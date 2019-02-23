The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
James R. Carr Obituary
James R. Carr, 89, went to be with the Lord on February 14, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife Catherine N. Carr, his daughter Delinda T. Walker and son James N. Carr, his two brothers William A. Carr and Louis Carr and two sister Pearl Collins and Mariah Carr. He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters Catherine Arrington (Rodney) of Chesapeake, Virginia, Dorenna Carr of Norfolk, Virginia and son Jeffrey M. Carr of Washington D.C.; two granddaughters TeLaza Arrington of Chicago Illinois and Lisa Allen (Maximillian) of Chesapeake, Virginia; two sisters Wanser Smith of Norfolk, Virginia and Elizabeth Holley (James) of Norfolk, Virginia. Viewing will be Sunday February 24, 2019 from 1-5 p.m. at Hale Funeral Home, 2100 Ballentine Blvd, Norfolk, Virginia. The funeral will be Monday February 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Johnâ€™s A.M.E. Church, 545 East Bute Street, Norfolk, Virginia 23510. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2019
