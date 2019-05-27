|
James Rogers Riddick, 69, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born in Suffolk to the late John and Josephine Riddick. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and an avid New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his son, Stan Riddick; a sister, Kathy Law and husband Richard; a brother, John K. Riddick and wife Sue; and an aunt, Evelyn PitschenederA graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 27, 2019