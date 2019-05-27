The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for James Riddick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Riddick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Riddick Obituary
James Rogers Riddick, 69, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was born in Suffolk to the late John and Josephine Riddick. He was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and an avid New York Yankees fan. He is survived by his son, Stan Riddick; a sister, Kathy Law and husband Richard; a brother, John K. Riddick and wife Sue; and an aunt, Evelyn PitschenederA graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Wednesday, May 29, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now