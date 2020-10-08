James R. "Buddy" Rock, 86, passed away October 6, 2020. He was born in South Norfolk, VA to the late Russell Lee and Ruth Bagley Rock. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Lou Rock. Buddy served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He also served 30 years with the Chesapeake Fire Department and later retired from Domestic Fuels & Lubes as a mechanic engineer.
Left to cherish his memory are his fiancÃ©, Shirley Jean Dean; daughter, Ruth Ann Thousand; sons, James W. "Jimmy" Rock (Pam) and Michael C. Rock; 5 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie R. Foreman and Emma R. Harper; as well as numerous other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to service. He will be privately laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Chesapeake Fire Department. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may view the service if unable to attend or to leave a note to the family.