James R. "Buddy" Rock
James R. "Buddy" Rock, 86, passed away October 6, 2020. He was born in South Norfolk, VA to the late Russell Lee and Ruth Bagley Rock. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Lou Rock. Buddy served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He also served 30 years with the Chesapeake Fire Department and later retired from Domestic Fuels & Lubes as a mechanic engineer.

Left to cherish his memory are his fiancÃ©, Shirley Jean Dean; daughter, Ruth Ann Thousand; sons, James W. "Jimmy" Rock (Pam) and Michael C. Rock; 5 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie R. Foreman and Emma R. Harper; as well as numerous other loving family and friends.

A service to celebrate his life with Military Honors will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. The family will receive friends at the funeral home an hour prior to service. He will be privately laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the Chesapeake Fire Department.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
October 7, 2020
Ruth Ann, Jimmy & Michael. I am sorry to hear of the passing of your father. Ginger Prescott
Ginger Prescott
