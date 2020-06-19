James R. Rosenberger Sr.
James R. Rosenberger, Sr., 84, of Chesapeake, VA, went to be with his savior on June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and John Rosenberger, Sr; three brothers, John, Jr., Harvey, and Donald Rosenberger; and his son, James Rosenberger, Jr.

Survivors include his loving wife of 63 years, Sandy Rosenberger; their children, Debbie Bilby and her husband, Larry, and Nanette Smith, Harry Rosenberger and his wife, Cathy; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, many nieces; nephews; two brothers, Bud and Bill Rosenberger and their wives.

He retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years and as a metal inspector for the civil service after 25 years.

His love was to win souls for the Lord and to witness and serve at the Union Mission.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 59 years. He also attended Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church. He loved to play golf, loved his family and friends, and we will greatly miss him.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy Chapel on Friday, June 19, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, June 20, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Union Mission, Gideons International, or the churches mentioned above. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
JUN
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
