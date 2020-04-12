|
James Stahlbock, 69, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Born in Beaver, PA, he was the son of the late Mary Warren. Jim entered the United States Navy in 1968. He served 20 years, and retired as a decorated Chief Machinist Mate.
Jim will be remembered for his remarkable cooking, his dependability, and his love for his family.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 16 years, Patti; his daughter Jimi DeSimone (husband Joe); son Brian Stahlbock (wife Jessi); stepdaughter Jennifer Davis (husband Alex); stepson Justin McGinnis; brother Dennis Stahlbock; and sister Karen Kirkland (husband Adrian). He will also be fondly remembered and missed by his nine grandchildren: Dylan, Ezekiel, Riley, Josephine, Bodie, Alexander, Grace, Huck, and Hope; as well as many more close family members and dear friends.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to your local Food Bank.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020