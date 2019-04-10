James R. (Dickie) Thornton passed away March 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, William L. Thornton and Hilda (Fourteen) Hodges Thornton. He was also preceded in death by his older brother, William L. Thornton Jr., and younger brother, D.C. Thornton. Dickie was born in Norfolk on January 7, 1946. He graduated from Maury High School in 1964. Dickie retired as a Longshoreman (1991-2002). He also worked at Johnny's Auto Service, Hagan Supply and Norfolk Port Authority. Dickie also worked at Hurdâ€™s Hardware in Deltaville for 10 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Wandra R. Thornton; beloved furbabies, Pepe la pew and Littleman; a son, William R. Thornton; daughter, Jamie M. Thornton; two grandsons, Jonathan Thornton and Austin Blakesley; and one granddaughter, Ashlyn Thornton, all of Virginia Beach. Dickie also has one brother, Jesse C. Thornton of Mathews; and one sister, Diane Huss of Chesapeake. There will be a celebration of life from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, in the Deltaville Community Center. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary