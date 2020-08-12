1/2
James Ralph Hooper Jr.
James Ralph Hooper, Jr., 85, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on August 9, 2020.

Born in Long Beach, CA, he was the son of the late James Ralph Hooper, Sr., and Theresa Kelly Hooper. He was retired from the City of Norfolk Department of Public Utilities. He was a member of the Willoughby Chapel for 40 years as well as a Deacon and Elder. He was a board member of the Virginia Annual Gospel Music Association and Tidewater Gospel Music Association.

James was an avid participant in local duckpin bowling, a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Braves, NASCAR, ODU Women's Basketball, as well as adult and youth softball.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Ziegelbein. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Shirley Hooper; two daughters, Jackie Brittingham (Britt) and Karen Hooper; three grandchildren, Jason Brittingham (Angie), Justin Brittingham, and David Hooper; five great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 12 to 1 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Service
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
13
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
