Virginia Beach - When Jim & Helen graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1956, Jim's "ambition" in the Yearbook was "to get to heaven." He died peacefully, with his widow Helen at his side on March 16, 2020. They were happily married for 60 years.
He was the son of LCDR Ray Novelli and Enid Novelli. He was preceded in death by a grandson Sean Lewis. He is survived by, in addition to his wife, Helen, his three children, Theresa H. DeWitt (Mike) of Virginia Beach, Susanne White (Gerard) of Jacksonville, FL and Philip Novelli (Lynn) of Carrollton, VA, and six grandchildren and two great grandsons. He loved them all!
Jim retired from the Department of Defense in 1995 and the US Naval Reserve in 1985. He was a proud member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. Additionally, he was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus, St. John the Apostle Council 13467 and a member of the 4th Degree Assembly. He was also a member of Roma Lodge #254, Order Sons of Italy In America. Jim was a member of the adjunct faculty for 12 years at TCC, Virginia Beach campus and spent 19 years as a substitute Elementary Teacher with Virginia Beach Schools.
A private mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church by Father Robert J Cole. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2020