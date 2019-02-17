|
Mr. James Craft Reasor, Jr., age 78 of Brodnax, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at his residence. He was a retired Sergeant in the U. S. Navy, a Vietnam Veteran and a member of Masonic Lodge 119 in Chase City, Va. Mr. Reasor is survived by his wife Sue T. Reasor , a half sister Elizabeth Diane Harris and two half brothers; Howard Lewis Rudder and Roger Thornton Rudder. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park, with full American Legion Post 79 Military Honors. The family request memorial contributions to the , P. O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058 or the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P. O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924.Online condolences may be sent through www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Reasor family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019