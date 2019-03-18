James Regan Smith known as Jim and Jimmy to family, and as BD to his granddaughters passed away at the age of 71 on March 17, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. Jim was the son of the late Myrtis B. and Helen R Smith of Virginia Beach. He was a 1965 graduate of Princess Anne High School and a 1973 graduate of Old Dominion University. Jim served in the U.S. Marines in Vietnam. He worked for the IRS, the Naval Audit Service, and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He was most proud though of being a grandfather. Jim is survived by his wife of 46 years, Jeannie, his son Brian, daughter Kelly Evans, son-in-law Chris Evans, granddaughters Arwen and Amelie Evans, brother Thomas Smith, sisters Barbara Wade, Mary Crepeau, Carolyn Harrison, Sharon Downey, and numerous nieces and nephews and caring friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Raymond Smith and sister Cathy Digiovanni. His family plans to have Jim interred in Arlington National Cemetery. To reach out to the family please email daughter Kelly Evans at [email protected] Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary