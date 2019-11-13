|
James R. (J.R.) Snell (66) passed on Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
J.R. was born in North Carolina to the late Mary and Milton Snell. He resided in Virginia Beach with his loving wife of 44 years, Kathryn Snell.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife; two sons, James R. Snell, Jr (Ashley) and Daniel R. Snell (Tara); six grandchildren, Angelica, Kathryn, Lily, Cullen, Godric, and Ash Lyn-Rose; his two sisters, Lyn Mick and Valerie Hurtado (Jorge); his brother, Dwayne Snell (Jane); and an extended loving family. He was a career Estimator, that loved the roofing industry.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 am in the Meditation Estates of Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk, VA 23502 with a Reception to follow at Woodlawn Funeral Home. For more information and to leave a message of condolences and memories, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019