Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
James Robert Keenehan Obituary
James Robert Keenehan, 65 passed away on June 13, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Bob and Betsy Keenehan. He was a retired nuclear qualified electrician for Newport News Shipyard for 43 years. In his spare time he enjoyed building models of military ships and planes. His other hobbies included fishing, going to the beach and communicating worldwide on his Ham radio. Jim was a kind soul and a friendly person with a big heart and a tremendous love for his family.

Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Mike Keenehan (Beth); Sisters, Patti Bennett and Kathy Merrill; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive from 6-8pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 AM, June 26, 2019, at Church of the Ascension. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Folds of Honor at foldsofhonor.org . You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 23, 2019
