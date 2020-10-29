On Sunday, October 25, 2020, James (Jim) Robert Reid III, loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 85. Born to James and Kola Reid, he grew up a Navy junior moving all over the country, including living in Guam soon after WW II. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1957 and on March 25, 1962, he married Jean Marie Burns. They have two children, James (Jay) Robert Reid IV and Virginia (Jenny) Anne Horton. He flew ADs and A4s and served two tours in Vietnam, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross. He later taught math and computer science at Old Dominion University and Tallwood High School and in retirement was a docent for many years at the Naval History Museum at Nauticus in Norfolk.His time as a child in Guam produced a lifelong passion for history and its stories, especially those from WWII. As a docent, he eagerly shared with others the stories of our nation. He enjoyed participating and watching sports, especially his beloved Naval Academy football team. Jim was very active in his church, going on many short term mission trips. He saw the best in people and took great joy in helping his students to aim high and see their true potential. He loved his extended family in South Carolina. Jim will be greatly missed.In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by a son, Jay Reid and wife Brooke of Staunton, VA and their children Joshua, Faith, Micah, Nathan, and Canon, and a daughter, Jenny Horton and husband Dave of Poughkeepsie, NY and their children Kelsey and Matthew. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11 AM at Bayside Presbyterian Church. Burial in Richburg, South Carolina will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bayside Presbyterian Church, 1400 Ewell Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting