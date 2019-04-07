July 6, 1957- March 11, 2019 James "Rosie" Rosenberger Jr went to meet his heavenly father on March 11th with his loving son Jeremee at his side. Rosie will always be remembered for his zest for life, his love for his family, and his extraordinary carpentry skills. Born in Latrobe Penn, Rosie grew up in Chesapeake where he graduated from Deep Creek HIgh School. He worked as a carpenter throughout Tidewater until he retired in 2006. Rosie is survived by his son, Jeremee Rosenberger, three grandsons Cameron, Johnathan and William Rosenberger, his parents James and Sandra Rosenberger Sr, his brother Harry Rosenberger and sister-in-law Cathy Rosenberger, his sister Deborah Bilby and brother-in-law Larry Bilby, his sister Nanette Smith, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of his life will be held at Eagle Pointe Bay Club, 1500 Eagle Pointe Way in Chesapeake on Saturday, April 13th with a memorial service starting at 3pm. Family visitation will follow the service at the Bay Club until 7pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a . Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary