Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
James Robert Steiner, 78, passed away November 30, 2019. A native of Lafayette, Indiana, he made his home in Chesapeake 50+ years ago. He was predeceased by his wife, Lela, in 2017. He served in the Navy before going to work for Verizon Telephone Company from which he retired over 25 years ago. He was a member of Nansemond River Baptist Church.

He is survived by his daughter, Annora J. Steiner; two brothers, Greg and Brett of Arizona and Indiana respectively; and a sister, Janie, of Tennessee. He is also survived by several favorite nieces and nephews living in the immediate area.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 PM Wednesday evening at Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd, on December 4, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nansemond River Baptist Church specially earmarked: For "Jim Steiner's Small Group Sunday School Class."

Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 4, 2019
