ORANGE BEACH, AL.



James Robie Ray, Jr., age 91, a resident of Orange Beach, AL, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020.



Robie was a native of Phenix City Al, Born November 5, 1928, the only child of James Robie Ray SR. and Alma Lorena Ray ( Schofield ). After graduation from Central High he enlisted in the Navy at the age of 18 during the end of WWII. During his service he developed a love for photography that would last a lifetime. His professional career began as a news photographer for the Columbus Ledger Inquirer, a few years later he moved to Williamsburg VA joining the staff of the Virginian-Pilot where he spent the next 30 plus years living his dream of being a professional news photographer. After retirement and moving to Mobile AL, Robies love for photography wouldn't let him rest, and again found himself working this time for the Mobile Press Register into his early seventies. Robies award winning career spanning over 50 years included coverage of every presidential inauguration from Lyndon B. Johnson to Bill Clinton, as well as days spent with celebrities like Mohamed Ali, and Elizabeth Taylor. However, his friends and colleagues would say that Robie's ability to capture the ordinary moments and people of everyday life and turn them through his lens into something extraordinary was his greatest gift. An avid fisherman Robie finally retired for good moving to Orange Beach AL, where he spent his days fishing on the Gulf State pier and serving faithfully as member of First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores, until he passed peacefully surround by his loved ones into the loving arms of his savoir Jesus Christ. Robies smile, laugh, and ability to make everyone he met feel special will remain with those who knew him forever. He will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ray. His survivors include his son, James Robie Ray, III (Lisa); grandchildren, Ashley Ray Mercer (Justin), Amy Ray, Amanda Ray Hightower (Thomas), Allison Ray and James Robie Ray, IV; grandchildren, Anna Ray, Aiden Ray, Abby Murray, Olivia Mercer, Harper Mercer and Riley Hightower.



A Celebration of Robie's Life will be held at First Baptist Church of Gulf Shores on Wednesday October 21. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. with service beginning at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his memory to the Fisher House Foundation.



