Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
James Ronald "Ron" Saunders

James Ronald "Ron" Saunders Obituary
James Ronald â€œRonâ€ Saunders, 69, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Susan Saunders, daughters; Lindsay Saunders and Tara Saunders, a step-son Richard Haynes, his father, James W. Saunders, sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Billy McCartney and brother and sister-in-law, Michael and DaNae Saunders. Ron was preceded in death by his mother Elenora Martin Saunders.

Ron was an avid participant in both the American Saddlebred Horse and the Hackney Pony Industry. He served as Co-Chairman of the American Saddlebred Horse Association of Virginia Horse Shows for many years and served in various positions in horse shows throughout the country. He also enjoyed showing his American Saddlebred Horses and Hackney Ponies. He was an active participant in the Peninsula Kiwanis Club, having served as President. He was a former manager of Peninsula Funeral Home and was employed at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments. Ron was compassionate about his position in the funeral industry and always strived to honor and respect the people he helped. Ron for many years served as a Marriage Officiate for the Commonwealth of Virginia, he performed countless weddings for couples locally and across the state.

A memorial service will be conducted 12:00 P.M. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments by the Reverend Tracy Gregory. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Equi-Kids Therapeutic Riding Program, 2626 Heritage Park Drive Virginia Beach, Va. 23456. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 29, 2019
