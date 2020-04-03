|
|
James "Jimmy" Harp, 64, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on March 30, 2020 surrounded by family.
Jimmy was an amazing father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was predeceased by his parents, James and Catherine Harp; brother, Joseph; and his daughter, Jessicia. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Scott); grandson, Orion; and 11 brothers and sisters.
He worked 40 plus years at Suburban Grading and Utilities Construction, and Inner-view Construction.
Jimmy's life will be celebrated privately amongst family. He would ask that in lieu of flowers that you pay it forward through the act of kindness of those less fortunate.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2020