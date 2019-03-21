Courtland â€" James Stuart Green, 74, long time building contractor, passed away peacefully March 19, 2019 in his home. Born in Chase City, he was a son of the late Romie Edley and Lena Cash Green. James was the owner of James S. Green Contractor, Inc. and Southampton Self Storage. He was a former Virginia National Guardsman (1965-1971) and was brought up in Hunterdale Christian Church. He was made an honorary member of the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department on March 4, 1989 for his outstanding service. In 2002, James was voted Business Person of the Year by the Franklin/Southampton Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the American Building Company for over 32 years and was named 2007 Builder of the Year for the Atlantic Region and was elected to the companyâ€™s Presidential Advisory Council. James was a very active member of the community and enjoyed quietly giving back to the community.Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 53 years Faye Harrell Green; his devoted daughter Shari G. Gray and his favorite son-in-law Carl Gray; his two grandsons who were the apple of their Papaâ€™s eye, Storm Gray and Colby Gray; two sisters Barbara G. Normyle (Patrick) and Melinda G. Harrison (Wallace); three brothers R.B. Green (Hazel), Hoyle B. Green (Jean) and Larry R. Green (Lori); many nieces and nephews; and a special employee Lewis Robertson.A Funeral Service will be held at 4 PM Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Wright Funeral Home with Rev. Hoyle Green officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to the . A Celebration of Life Farewell Party will be held at and Jamesâ€™ and Fayeâ€™s residence in Courtland following the service. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary