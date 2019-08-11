Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bayside Presbyterian Church
1400 Ewell Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Bayside Presbyterian Church
1400 Ewell Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James S. Wilson Obituary
James S. Wilson passed away July 31, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years Catherine Holloway, his two daughters Cheryl Weber of OH, Mary Stryker of IL, and two grandchildren of OH.

Celebration of Life will be held August 13, 2019 at Bayside Presbyterian Church located at 1400 Ewell Road in Virginia Beach at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Running Strong for American Indian Youth.

Cremation Society of Virginia is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.