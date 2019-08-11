|
|
James S. Wilson passed away July 31, 2019 in Norfolk, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years Catherine Holloway, his two daughters Cheryl Weber of OH, Mary Stryker of IL, and two grandchildren of OH.
Celebration of Life will be held August 13, 2019 at Bayside Presbyterian Church located at 1400 Ewell Road in Virginia Beach at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Running Strong for American Indian Youth.
Cremation Society of Virginia is assisting the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019