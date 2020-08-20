James Sidney Frohman, 53, a life-long resident of Suffolk and Chuckatuck, passed away on
August 18, 2020. He was the son to Carroll Godwin Frohman and the late David James Frohman of Suffolk.
James attended Nanse-mond-Suffolk Academy and graduated from Blue Ridge School. He later attended Chowan College before graduating from Marymount College. Upon returning to Suffolk, nothing made James happier than spending time with family and friends. He loved them all, but he was especially grateful for devoted friends Jesse and Jan Pruden, who were there to the end, boosting his spirits and helping in any way needed.
James was a man of many interests and talents. He loved the outdoors whether sitting in a tree stand hunting deer with his Southampton Hunt Club friends or cooking delicious barbecue and ribs on the grill for small or large gatherings of friends and family. He was a serious duplicate bridge player, playing several times a week, and an avid reader and history buff. He was an animal lover, as well, and he adored his Bassett hound Norman. Sadly, James' declining health forced him to find a new home for Norman. When Norman later came to visit, it brought James much joy.
In addition to his mother Carroll Frohman of Norfolk, James is survived by his brothers, Daniel Frohman and his wife, Karen of Richmond and Charles Frohman and his wife, Faye and their children, Flint and Margaret of Minneapolis; his uncles James C. Godwin and wife Ellen, Dan Frohman and wife, Pam; and many cousins that he loved dearly: Virginia Frohman Gidley and her son Clifton, Charlie Frohman, Paul Frohman, Russ Frohman, Brooks Godwin Olli, Martha Whitney Farris, Virginia Godwin, Margaret Jonas, Eliza Colmes, and Margaret Brown Klages.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church, 828 King's Highway, Suffolk. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous, Blue Ridge School, or St. John's Episcopal Church. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
.