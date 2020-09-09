PORTSMOUTH - U.S. Navy BTCS James Reid Tessenear (retired) got under way for the last time on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 67 years, Emily, and his daughter-in-law, Diane.
Born in Gaffney, S.C. in 1928, he was the son of the late O.B., Sr. and Lillie Tessenear, and the brother of the late Helen Hudson, O.B. Tessenear, Jr. and Bobby Tessenear.
He is survived by his and Emily's four children: James (Sharon), Michael, Nancy Samuels (Marc) and Tony, along with five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother Elmer and his wife Ann, of Elizabethtown, NC, and also by his many nieces, nephews, longtime friends and kind neighbors.
J.R., as he was affectionately known, joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 at the age of 17 and served his country with pride and honor. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving on the U.S.S. Missouri during the conflict. He retired from active duty in 1966 and remained a member of the Fleet Reserve. Upon retirement, he again served his country as a mechanic and supervisor at Norfolk Naval Shipyard, retiring in 1987.
J.R. and Emily loved to travel the nation in their RV after his retirement. They made many friends on their trips to Florida and had a home there in which they enjoyed many warm winters. He loved a bargain and was a fixture at the area flea markets near Zephyrhills, often giving away what he bought. He was an avid gardener and was still planting and harvesting his vegetables behind his Cradock home until just two years ago. He loved to tell stories of his time in the Navy and of his travels, and he could strike up a conversation with anyone. You did not stay a stranger if you had the pleasure of meeting him.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the dedicated and caring people at Beth Sholom Long Term Care and Freda Gordon Hospice for taking such good care of our Dad.
Memorial donations in his honor can be made to the Portsmouth chapel of The Salvation Army located at 2306 Airline Blvd, Portsmouth, VA 23701.
Services will be private. Condolences may be offered at SturtevantFuneralHome.com