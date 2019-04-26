Home

James (Jim) Tigner

James (Jim) Tigner Obituary
James Tigner (Jim) passed away April 23, 2019 in Chesapeake, Virginia. Jim was born on May 2, 1945 in Wenatchee, Washington. Most of his adult life was spent in Virginia with his wife of 48 years, Sheila. Along with his wife, Sheila, Jim is survived by one sister, three brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by one brother. A private memorial will be held in Kalispell, Montana at a later date. Jimâ€™s ashes will be scattered high in the mountains in elk country where he so loved to hunt.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2019
