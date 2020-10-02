James "Danny" Tucker, 80, formerly of Chesapeake, passed away on September 29, 2020 surrounded by his daughters and wife.
Dan was born in Lynchburg, VA November 21, 1939 to the late Arthur Tucker and Margaret Robertson Tucker. Dan and his family moved to VA Beach in 1959 and he graduated from Princess Anne High School, class of 59. He was an avid Virginia Tech fan where he attended for one year. He then met his former wife, Donna Clark, and had two daughters. Then to provide for his family he went to work for Ford Motor Company, Norfolk, in 1962. Dan retired from Ford Motor Company in 1994. In his earlier years Dan was a woodworker, loved making furniture, enjoyed boating, fishing, sailing and camping. His favorite place was Sandbridge Beach where he spent many years with family and friends.
Dan is survived by his former wife, Donna Clark and their daughters, Susan Tucker Garcia (Walter), Margaret Tucker Johnson (Ryan); three grandchildren, Little Danny Garcia, Brett and Elizabeth Johnson. He is also survived by his brothers, Hyde Tucker and Gilliam Tucker; sister, Jean Cox as well as the love of his life his wife of 31 years, Jackie Tucker and his step children, Bronco and Matt McKart and Zena R. Davidson.
The funeral service will be conducted at 4 pm Sunday October 4, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Rd. Chesapeake. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and if able please your Virginia Tech gear. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
