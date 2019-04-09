James V. Dunn, age 81, died Friday surrounded by his family after a long battle with COPD. Mr. Dunn is survived by his wife of 53 years, Florence A. Dunn, and two children: Theresa Dunn Boothe and Thomas Dunn. He also leaves behind one granddaughter, Gwendolyn Dunn. He was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Dunn, and his children Sharon Dunn and Daniel Dunn. He was born and grew up in New York, New York as the second child of Vincent and Elizabeth Dunn. He was also on the track team for both Cardinal Hayes High School in New York City and the Naval Academy.James is a Naval Academy graduate who served with distinction for twenty years in the US Navy. He earned a masterâ€™s degree from Ohio State University. A wake will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 on Wednesday, April 10 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral will be held at Church of the Ascension 4853 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 on Thursday, April 11. Visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 AM with a reception following mass. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary