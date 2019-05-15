The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
James Vincent Hand Obituary
James Vincent Hand, 70, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 12, 2019. Born in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Vincent James Hand and Lillian Tunnicliff Hand. He was retired as a Lieutenant from the U. S. Navy and was a veteran of Vietnam War. Left to cherish his memory: his ex-wife, Erlinda Hand of Virginia Beach; two daughters, Catherine Stevens and her husband, Craig, and Jacqueline L. Hand, both of Leesburg, VA; two sons, Jamie Vincent Hand and his wife, Yvonne, of Las Vegas, NV and Jay Alan Hand and his wife, Ashley, of Tucson, AZ; five grandchildren, Annabelle, Devin, Dustin, Abigail, and Quinley; and a sister, Sylvia. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Saturday, May 18, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 15, 2019
