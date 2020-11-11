James V. Koziana was called to Heaven on November 6, 2020, one day before his 68th birthday. Survived by his loving wife, Georgiann Szabo Koziana, as well as two brothers, Richard and Tony Koziana and many nieces and nephews.



His accomplishments are many beginning with a certificate indicating never missing a day from school throughout his young life. He had a Doctorate Degree in Oceanography and a Masters Degree in Atmospheric Sciences.



He worked as a contractor for NASA and Langley as well as Goddard in Maryland. James was praised with numerous documents of recognition throughout his career.



James and his wife traveled the world and have made many life long friends from other countries.



He will be remembered for his sweet disposition and humble attitude.



A Celebration of Life will be held next year.



Arrangements have been made by Cremation Society of Virginia.



