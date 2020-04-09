|
James Vincent Sullivan, Jr. , 76, died April 7, 2020, in Virginia Beach, after a protracted battle with bladder cancer.
Jim was born February 11, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, to James V. Sullivan, Sr. and Elizabeth McShane Sullivan. The family soon moved to Baltimore, where Jim grew up in a large, loving family. He was a star athlete at Loyola High School in Towson, before attending the U.S. Naval Academy (Class of 1966).
Jim married Margaret Gaudreau, also of Baltimore, on June 17, 1967. The couple lived in Virginia Beach during most of Jim's naval career, with brief tours on the West Coast. Jim served on several destroyers, an LST and the USS Enterprise, specializing in damage control, long-term maintenance and management consulting. He and Margie raised two daughters and were active Catholic lay ministers at the Church of the Ascension and Church of the Holy Family in Virginia Beach. They also headed Marriage Encounter of Tidewater for many years. After retiring as a commander in 1986, Jim taught math in Norfolk Public Schools for 12 years, and finished his career as a consultant for MTS Technologies in Virginia Beach. He volunteered with Norfolk Interfaith Partnership as well as a pancreatic cancer support group he had founded with Margie.
Jim was widowed in 2012. He married Susan Shipp of Virginia Beach on April 7, 2018, and enjoyed home and church life, travel, watching movies and Orioles games, and visiting with family and cherished friends.
Jim is survived by his wife Susan; daughter Kathleen Sullivan (Seattle) her husband Dan Berger and grandsons Gabriel and Cyrus; daughter Megan Sullivan (Crozet, Virginia), her husband Eric Walter and grandchildren Oscar, Vincent and Lena; sister Elizabeth Sullivan (Washington, D.C.); brother Edward Sullivan & wife Mary Alma (Fairfax, Virginia); brother Denis Sullivan & wife Faith (Baltimore); brother Gerard Sullivan & wife Michele (Baltimore); sister-in-law Roxane Geiger (Virginia Beach); brother-in-law John Gaudreau & wife Christine (Denver); numerous extended family and many beloved friends. Besides his first wife Margie, he was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret Sullivan.
The family thanks the staff of Virginia Oncology Associates and Virginia Beach General Hospital for their attentive care.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at the Church of the Ascension at a future date, when the coronavirus epidemic is over. Memorial gifts may be made to Catholic Charities of Eastern Virginia (CCEVA.org).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2020