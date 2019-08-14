|
|
James "Jay" W. Hamilton, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1934 in Charleston, West Virginia, the son of his high school teacher parents, the late J. Landon and Elizabeth Bixler Hamilton. Jay graduated as valedictorian from Stonewall Jackson High where he was a football and track star. He attended Rennsalear Polytechnic Institute where he was an active member of Theta Chi fraternity. Upon graduation he married his college sweetheart, Adelaide "Dede" Baright and started his career of service to his country in the Supply Corps of the United States Navy. He retired from active duty as Commander after 22 years of service. Jay loved sports of all kinds and he encouraged and supported his sons to be involved in sports. He especially enjoyed watching sports on television, so much so that Dede made a "Master of Spectator Sports" diploma for him, which he proudly displayed in their home for many years. In addition to serving various positions in their church as a deeply committed Christian man, he also spent his time traveling, reading, golfing and playing bridge with close friends.
Jay was a faithful and loving husband to Adelaide "Dede" Hamilton for 62 years, a devoted and generous father of Bruce Hamilton (Donna) of Chesapeake, Brian Hamilton (Leigh) of Chesapeake, Bradley Hamilton (Una) of Virginia Beach, and Brandon Hamilton (Janice) of Virginia Beach; a proud grandfather of Mark Hamilton (Sarah) of Virginia Beach, Elizabeth Sheffield (John) of Suffolk, Sarah Cottrell (Clint) of Senoia, GA, Katherine Hamilton of Chesapeake, Landon Hamilton of Virginia Beach, Kaci McDowell of Virginia Beach, Christine Hamilton of Chesapeake, Shawn Hamilton, Aidan Hamilton and Liam Hamilton of Virginia Beach; and great-grandfather of Henry Hamilton, Adelaide Cottrell, Grayson Sheffield, Eliana Cottrell and Parker Sheffield. He is also survived by his sister, Lenore Hinkle of Bridgeport, WV and her family; and several special nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jay's life will be held, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Nimmo United Methodist Church, 2200 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, 23456 with Dr. Glen Holman of Hope Community Church EPC, Waynesboro, Virginia and Reverend Amanda Weber officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service. A private family burial will take place at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Community Church, P.O. Box 1602, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or to Nimmo United Methodist Church. To leave a condolence or message to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com.
"And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Jesus Christ. To our God and Father be glory forever and ever. Amen" (Philippians 4:20)
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019