On February 3, 2019, Rev. James W. Madren, Sr. went to be with our Lord. He died of natural causes. Rev. Madren resided at Lady of the Oaks Retirement Manor in Lafayette, LA. Rev. Madren was born to Rev. Silas E. Madren and Ruth Gilliam Madren on October 11, 1927 in Alamance County, NC. He was a 1949 graduate of Elon College and married Thelma Hodges on April 12, 1969. He was a Pastor for over 55 years, the long-time Pastor of Mt. Zion Christian Church in Eclipse, VA and was a Social Worker for 31 years at Portsmouth Social Services. He was an avid wood worker, photographer, videographer and a member of Bennâ€™s UMC in Smithfield.Rev. Madren is survived by his daughters Mrs. Amy Baker (Bill) and Ms. Carol Connor, his sons, Capt. (Ret.) Silas Madren, and Mr. James Madren, Jr. (Anita). Grandchildren, Ms. Charlotte Baker, Mr. James Baker, Jr., Mr. David Jones (Barbara), Mrs. Elizabeth Benitez (Yonis), Mrs. Michelle Bucklin (Andrew), Mrs. Mary Dole (Justin), Mrs. Sarah Greene (Al), Ms. Megan Jonas and Mr. Jared Jonas. He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, his wife Thelma, his brothers, Mr. Joseph Madren, Mr. Bill Madren, Rev. Thomas Madren, Mr. Alva Madren and sister Mrs. Elizabeth Secrist, and his Children, Mrs. Ruth Person and Mrs. Elizabeth Jonas. A Memorial service will be held at James River Community Church (formerly Mt. Zion Christian Church) 8909 Eclipse Dr. Suffolk, VA on Saturday February 16 at 1pm. Visitation is at 12pm and the service will begin at 1pm followed by a graveside service at Olive Branch Cemetery, 2 Corporal J.M. Williams Ave., Portsmouth, Virginia. Flowers may be delivered to the church Friday Feb. 15, 1pm-4pm. Memorial Contributions may be made to any Cancer Research.Jim will be remembered for his faith in Jesus, his great love for his family, his passionate preaching, his well-known generosity and for being a dedicated Pastor. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2019