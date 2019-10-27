|
CWO4 James William Robinson, USN (Ret.), 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 23, 2019.
Born in Bay City, MI, he was the son of the late William P. and Evelyn M. Robinson. He served 29 years in the U. S. Navy retiring as a CWO4 Ordnanceman in 1994 and took part in Desert Storm.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Valerie Robinson; three sons, Christopher J. Robinson and his wife, Stacy, Keith A. Robinson and his wife, Kimberley, and Eric W. Robinson and his wife, Shantell; a sister, Barbara J. Sheehan and her husband, Dan; six grandchildren, Jacob, Taeghen, Colton, Allison, Brent, and Adam; and five nephews, Scott and Kyle Sheehan, Brian Concannon, Alex and Connor Schloemer.
As per his wishes, he will be buried at sea. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019