Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James W. Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CWO4 James William Robinson, USN (Ret.), 73, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on October 23, 2019.

Born in Bay City, MI, he was the son of the late William P. and Evelyn M. Robinson. He served 29 years in the U. S. Navy retiring as a CWO4 Ordnanceman in 1994 and took part in Desert Storm.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years, Valerie Robinson; three sons, Christopher J. Robinson and his wife, Stacy, Keith A. Robinson and his wife, Kimberley, and Eric W. Robinson and his wife, Shantell; a sister, Barbara J. Sheehan and her husband, Dan; six grandchildren, Jacob, Taeghen, Colton, Allison, Brent, and Adam; and five nephews, Scott and Kyle Sheehan, Brian Concannon, Alex and Connor Schloemer.

As per his wishes, he will be buried at sea. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.