Rev. James Wallace Draper, 84, passed away April 22nd, 2020, at Sentara Obici Hospital of Covid-19 virus. A native of Suffolk, he was the son of the late Clyde Wallace Draper and Doris Everett Draper.
Jim was a 1954 graduate of Suffolk High School and a graduate of Randolph Macon College. He received his Masters of Divinity from Wesley Theological Seminary. Ordained in 1961, he served for 39 years as a minister in the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church. His appointments spanned the state including Trinity UMC in Lexington, Lower UMC in Hartfield, Lakeside UMC in Richmond, and Magnolia UMC in Suffolk. Having a heart for missions, he was district missions secretary on four different districts throughout his career. He was called out of retirement three times to serve as an interim pastor on the Rappahannock District. Wherever he travelled he brought along his big personality full of humor, joy, and kindness. He felt a special ministry to seniors and his dinner table always saved a place for widows and widowers. He truly did not know a stranger, and his self-proclaimed nickname of "Tall, Dark, & Handsome" was an ice-breaker for many conversations even up to his final hospitalization. Combining his love of God with his love of people, he left everyone he met with a smile on their face and warmth in their heart. He loved to describe how he was part of the Draper family athletic powerhouse at Suffolk High School. His favorite sport was basketball, and he was proud to have broken a 30 year scoring record. He was a lifelong lover of the Outer Banks, Duke basketball, and southern cooking.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barbara Johnson Draper, his eldest daughter, Debbie Dalton and his youngest brother John Robert "Bobby" Draper. He is survived by his daughter, Lynne Studeman, her husband, Michael, and two grandsons, Noah and Joshua. He is also survived by his two brothers C. Merritt Draper, Sr., of Suffolk, Jerry Yates Draper (Linda) of Mechanicsburg, PA, his sister Brenda Draper Winstead, of Virginia Beach, and his sister-in-law Thomasine Draper of Suffolk. He dearly loved his family, including many nieces and nephews, and cherished time spent with them.
His family would like to thank the staff at Accordius Health Nanspointe and at Sentara Obici Hospital for their care and communication during his time of quarantine and hospitalization.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR) COVID-19 Response Fund: UMCOR, Advance GCFA, COVID-19 Response, PO Box 9068, New York, NY 10087. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020