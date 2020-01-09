The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church
1030 Jackson Ave
Chesapeake, VA
James Warner Credle, 81, went to be with the Lord January 8, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to the late James and Rachel Ansell Credle and was also predeceased by a daughter, Donna Alderman. James served his country faithfully in the US Coast Guard and subsequently retired from Norship Co. as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was a member of South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Shirley D. Credle; two sons, Donald Twiford, James Credle and his wife Crystal; son-in-law, David Alderman and his wife Lacey. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, and loving extended family members and dear friends.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2pm at South Norfolk Congregational Christian Church, 1030 Jackson Ave, Chesapeake, with Pastor Jake Tromburg and Pastor Amos Eby officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020
