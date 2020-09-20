CHESAPEAKE- James Gwaltney, 86, died September 17, 2020. A native of Suffolk, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn "Kitty" Gwaltney; and twin brother, William Stanley Gwaltney. Jim retired from the Navy as a Senior Chief and later from NARF, Norfolk as a logistics engineer.
He is survived by two sons, James Glenn Gwaltney and Bruce Sterling Gwaltney.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1:30 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. Burial with military honors will be in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com