Dr. James Webb Taylor, 71, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2020. He was born in Wheeling, WV on December 24, 1948, the son of Webb and Helen Skedel Taylor. Jim graduated from Warwood High School, Class of 1966, attended West Liberty State College, and graduated from WVU School of Dentistry, with a Doctorate Degree in Dental Surgery in 1973. He entered the Navy Dental Corps and served both active and reserve time, receiving the rank of Captain. He received his Prosthodontics Degree at the Bethesda Naval Hospital in 1980. He opened a prosthodontics dental practice in Virginia Beach in 1983 and recently retired from that practice.
Jim is survived by his beloved spouse, Michael Snead; his loving mother, Helen Skedel Taylor; his loving daughter, Jackie Taylor Strohkorb, her husband, Jason, and their children, Joshua and Jocelyn, as well as by Jackie's mother, Janice McGalin Taylor. Jim will also be lovingly remembered by his sister, Anna Louise Taylor Otten, her husband, Greg, and their sons, Michael and Eric, and Eric's wife, Amanda and their children, Luke, Alice, and Helen; his brother, Charles Taylor, his wife, Linda, and their children, Ian and Lauren Taylor Crow and her husband, Hayden; and his sister, Darlene Taylor Shoaf, her husband, Curt, and their daughter, Amanda.
Jim was predeceased by his father, Webb Taylor and grandparents, Webb E. and Emma Burch Taylor and Joseph and Elizabeth Skedel.
Jim was a gentle soul, kind-hearted, generous, hard-working, talented in his profession and fun-loving. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a fine furniture woodworker, an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed landscaping and gardening.
In his youth, he was an active member of Short Creek Methodist Church and as an adult, the Episcopal Church.
He was greatly loved by his family, friends, dental staff and patients.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date to be determined. You are welcome to share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.hdoliver.com. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Dr. James W. Taylor Scholarship Fund administrated by Trinity Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, Va.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 26, 2020