James Webster Scarbro, 77, of Chesapeake, VA., died July 27, 2019 in his home. Born in Lochgelly, West Virginia he was the son of the late Layton Scarbro and Vivian Brooks Scarbro.
Mr. Scarbro served 31 years in the United States Navy and retired as a Senior Chief. He was a Navy diver and assisted in the recovery and salvage efforts of the Space Shuttle Challenger and crew. He served as the National President of the Fleet Reserve Association 2010-2011. He was a Life Member of the Navy Chief Petty Officers Association, a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4809, a Life Member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 40 Chesapeake, Va. a member of the Catholic Club Portsmouth, VA., and contractor in Chesapeake VA. Most of all he was a loving husband and very devoted to his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Jacqueline Scarbro, three daughters; Kim Wooten and husband Dean, of Jacksonville, Fl., Judy Millard and husband Michael of Virginia Beach, Susan Meyer and husband Michael of Williamsburg, VA., son Richard Scarbro of Jacksonville, FL. and brother Berkley Scarbro and wife Stephanie of Oak Hill WA. He is also survived by grandchildren Erica Dovel and Husband Dakota, Elizabeth McPhee, Emily McPhee and Evan McPhee. Lynn Sirios, Britney Register and great granddaughter Bree Register. He was preceded in death by sister, Trinia Robinson, brothers; Allen Scarbrough, Layton Scarbro, Eugene Scarbro, Lowell Scarbro and Donald Scarbro.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Chesapeake Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Saturday August 3, 2019, 2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m with a reception to follow. An invitation is extended by the family to join them for a
Celebration of Jimâ€™s Life following the reception at the Home of FRA Branch 40, Four O Club, 4060 S. Military Highway, Chesapeake, VA.
Jim was an avid supporter of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fleet Reserve Association and the Auxiliaryâ€™s National Presidentâ€™s Project 2018-2019 therefore, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to LA FRA National Presidentâ€™s Project 2018-2019, and mailed to the LA FRA National Financial Secretary, 106 Hyrne Drive Goose Creek, South Carolina 29445. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 30, 2019