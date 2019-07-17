Home

Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Westminster-Canterbury
3100 Shore Drive
Virginia Beach, VA
James Wesley Jones, 67, passed away on June 19, 2019. Born as a native of Norfolk, VA, he is predeceased by his parents M.E. (Buddy) and Margaret Shomaker Jones.

Jim graduated from Norview High School in Norfolk, VA in 1970 and as an adult was an independent businessman. He loved woodworking and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, New York Yankees and the North Carolina Tarheels. Besides being in love with sports, Jim always had a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory, dear friend, Sue Dinger and cousins Betty Welton Gard, Eugene Welton, Marvin Welton, Dorothy Barco Bangert, Shirley Irby, Elnite Bailey Carpenter, James Jones, Carolyn Jones Bosher, Valerie Jones Ware, Jean Ann Jones Butler and Vickie Jones Coppedge.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019, 2 pm at Westminster-Canterbury, 3100 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, VA in the Anderson Bayview Room.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 17, 2019
