TSGT James Wesley Pritchard, U. S. Air Force Ret., 81, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Hampton Veteranâ€™s Reginal Medical Center. He retired from the Air Force in 1978 having served in Viet Nam, and later was a security equipment specialist at Honeywell. Born in Norfolk, he was the son of the late Gertrude Jones Pritchard and Clyde L. Pritchard. He was a graduate of Maury High School.
He is survived by a son, Mark A. Pritchard of New Florence, MO; a sister, Barbara P. Cobb of Norfolk; a brother, Robert E. Pritchard of Fruitland Park, FL; and 3 grandchildren, Wesley, Mattie, and Mallory Pritchard.
Memorial services are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019