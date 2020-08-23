Tough Times Don't Last, Tough People Do! He was a Survivor.
To know him is to love him and to be graced with his inspiration, knowledge, and humor is a gift that will live forever.
James Wylie French passed away peacefully on August 16th, 2020, surrounded by his family after a long battle with Parkinson's.
Wylie was born on November 5th, 1933 to George E. and Margaret French in Norfolk, VA. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and his brother, Henry Douglass French. He graduated from Norview High School and The College of William and Mary. He received his Master's Degree in Education from the University of Virginia. Wylie touched the lives of many educators and students during his long tenure with the Virginia Beach City Public Schools including time as principal at Frank W. Cox and Kempsville High Schools and opening both Green Run High School and Salem High School before serving in the central office. He spent considerable time and energy advocating for sports and mentoring student athletes and was inducted into the Virginia High School Hall of Fame recognizing his outstanding work. Wylie was involved with the Norfolk Sports Club serving on the board, including a term as President. He was a mentor and friend to many and his passion for educating our youth was felt through the halls of each school he entered. Wylie was a lover of sports, a three season athlete himself, and had a special affinity to skiing, golf, jogging and anything that the Virginia Cavaliers were playing. He was regularly found on the sidelines supporting local student athletes.
He leaves behind to celebrate his life his loving wife, Debbie French and children, daughter Joy Marie Polefrone, son Joey Polefrone, daughter Amy Green and husband Ben, sister-in-law Sharron French and sister Gail French. His greatest pride and joy were the children he was able to positively impact, especially his grandchildren, Camryn and Caleb Green. Wylie truly loved his grandpuppies who brought him great joy, Dutch (the General), Finley, and Lulu (Jingles).
Many special thanks for the love and support provided to Wylie and his family by his care giver, Marian and Sentara Hospice Nurse, Shannon.
Please consider celebrating Wylie's life by contributing to the Virginia Athletics Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
.