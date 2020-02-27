The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Jamesina H. Pierce


1932 - 2020
Jamesina H. Pierce Obituary
Jamesina H. Pierce, 87, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1932 to the late Claude and Jean Hedger. She was also predeceased by her husband, Linwood H. Pierce.

She is survived by her sons, Claude and Linwood Pierce; grandchildren, Tiffany Lombardo and Cody Pierce; great grandchildren, Alyssa and Shawn; and other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 27, 2020
