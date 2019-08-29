|
Jamie Robert Kelly, 44, of Chesapeake, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, August 27, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, he was the son of James and Jackie Kelly. Jamie was a 1993 graduate of Great Bridge High School and furthered his education at Old Dominion University and The College of William and Mary. Jamie was a contributing member of the Great Bridge Wildcat wrestling dynasty, and was later a state champion with the ODU wrestling team. After college, Jamie was the head wrestling coach at Cox High School, and an assistant coach at ODU. After coaching, Jamie furthered his professional career with the Department of the Navy. Most of all, Jamie will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend and coach.
Including his parents, Jamie is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jacqueline; two children, Elizabeth and Owen; his sister, Mandy Young (Jeremy), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and extended family.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jamie R. Kelly Memorial Fund, for the future benefit of his children. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jamie-r-kelly-memorial-fund&rcid=r01-156701801716-b426f27f26c04da6&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 29, 2019