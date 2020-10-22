1/1
Jamile Johnay Hill
Jamile, 29, slipped into eternity on October 19th. Jamile was born in Norfolk. A graduate of Chesapeake Public Schools and Tidewater Community College. She also proudly participated in the "Now You're Cooking Super Hero Kitchen Culinary Vocational Program" and Team Inclusion Chesapeake Special Olympics. She worked for the YMCA of South Hampton Roads. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a partner of First Baptist Church Bute Street, Norfolk. A visitation will be held 3-5 p.m., Friday at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, Chesapeake. Dr. Robert G. Murray will officiate over the Life Celebration on Saturday at 2 p.m. at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services Chapel, Chesapeake. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Fisher Funeral Services
1248 N. George Washington Hwy
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-3700
