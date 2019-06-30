Jan Lynette Grice, 72, passed away on June 27, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Gladine Mae Rice and Charles Edward Franks. When she had her heart set on something, Jan was confident and determined. She also firmly believed that life was to be experienced fully and enjoyed life and all it had to offer. Jan was always up for an adventure, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends and traveling. Her shopping trips were epic, her motto, â€œget one of every color.â€ She was creative and applied her artistic style to our lives.



Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Heide Richards; sister, Karen â€œSunnyâ€ Petrie; and her husband of 35 years, Roger Dale Grice.



A private service will be held at a later date. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the local ASPCA in her honor. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019