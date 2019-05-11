Home

Jane Aldridge Sawyer, 75, left this earth on May 8, 2019 at her home. She was reunited with her loving husband James Sawyer. Jane is survived by her children; Dennis Prescott and wife Kim, Denise Davis and husband Carl, Amber Franklin and husband Josh, Regina Bullion, and Stacy Giles; her sister, Fran Steiert and husband Ken, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and special friends. Janeâ€™s celebration of life will be 2:00 pm, Monday, May 13, 2019 at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Family will receive friends at 1:00 pm at Parrâ€™s prior to the service. A get together will follow at the familyâ€™s residence. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 11, 2019
